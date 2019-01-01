Ferdinand, Rojo, Maguire - Man Utd's record signing handed number 5 shirt at Old Trafford

have announced that Harry Maguire will take the number 5 at Old Trafford as the record signing aims to replicate the success of some club icons to have worn the shirt before him.

Marcos Rojo previously had the number, but Red Devils great Rio Ferdinand donned it before him, winning five Premier League titles, two league cups and a crown in the 10 years he wore it.

Other famous names that turned out at Old Trafford wearing 5 include Roy Keane, Nicky Butt, Gary Pallister and current assistant manager Mike Phelan, to name a few.

Those are some big shoes to fill, but United clearly see Maguire as the man to help shore up a shaky backline after shelling out a world-record £80 million ($97m) for the former Leicester man, tying him to a six-year deal with an option for an additional season.

Indeed, 's Virgil van Dijk, formerly the most expensive defender in the world, recently stated that stress does come with such a large price tag, but that it shouldn't matter too much to Maguire as there would already be huge pressure in playing for a club as big as United.

