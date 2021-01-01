'We need more than two days to prepare for a game' - FC Goa's Juan Ferrando unhappy with play-offs schedule

The Spanish coach mentioned that the mood in the FC Goa camp is positive ahead of their all-important second leg play-offs tie against Mumbai City...

After playing out an exciting 2-2 draw in the first leg of the semifinal of the Indian Super League (ISL) season seven against Mumbai City, FC Goa will hope to get the better of the Islanders in the second leg and book their berth in the final of the competition for the third time in their brief history.

Coach Juan Ferrando mentioned that he was not pleased with the 2-2 draw in the first leg as he was keen to head into the second leg with an advantage. He also expressed his displeasure with the tight scheduling of the ISL play-offs this season.

What did Ferrando say?

"I was not happy with the result because we wanted to win. But now in the second leg, it is the same for all the teams. We get two days of recovery time and when we are preparing for the game we want more days. But it is okay, it is the schedule. The most important thing is the players are 100 per cent ready. All the players are happy and it is a great opportunity for us to continue to improve and hopefully, we will be in the final," opined the FC Goa manager.

Injuries are a concern

Right-back Seriton Fernandes and midfielder Princeton Rebello are unavailable for the second leg fixture due to injuries they had picked in the last game. While the right-back left the pitch in the 34th minute of the tie, Rebello had bow out in the 90th minute after a two-footed challenge by Mourtada Fall.

The Spanish coach agreed that his team did face a lot of problems due to several injuries and that he has to alter his plans for the clash on Monday depending on the players available for selection.

"In the last game, we had a lot of problems with the players but it is normal. They are very tired. This season was very difficult for everybody. Life was so strange. In this case, we make decisions and sometimes we get success, sometimes don't. It is necessary to take risks sometimes. In the game, it is important to select the best possible line-up. It is an important game. In the end, we will see.

"It is, of course, difficult because we decide on one style of play and then when one player is out with injury, it becomes necessary to prepare a new plan. But in football, this happens," opined Ferrando.

The 40-year-old coach informed that the team has prepared themselves for penalty shootouts in case the second leg match also ends in a draw.

"Of course, we have prepared for penalties because it is necessary but I hope we don't need penalties in the end. Because penalties are a bit about luck," stated the Gaurs' boss.