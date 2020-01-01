FC Goa: All you need to know about Spanish defender Ivan Gonzalez

Goal takes a look at the career of the defender comes in place of the retired Carlos Pena...

Ivan Garrido Gonzalez is one of the two defensive overseas signings made by as they look to play in the (ISL) and the AFC this time around.

The 30-year-old has been signed on a permanent two-year deal after he ended his contract with Cultural Leonesa where he was the captain.

Here is all you need to know about the Gaurs' new recruit, Gonzalez.



More teams

Jersey Number: 4

Youth Career and Professional Debut

He rose through the ranks at after joining them as a 12-year-old. His first steps in the sport were at the School of Parla before going on to feature for the Madrid U-19 team. He soon earned a berth in the Real Madrid C team where he made his senior debut in the 2008-09 Tercera Division.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

Being able to play in any position at the back, though he started out as a central defender. He played alongside Nacho at the Real Madrid youth setup and has also trained with the likes of Raul, Arjen Robben, Angel Di María, Iker Casillas, Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Sergio Ramos and Marcelo.



Senior Career

After spending 10 years across different teams Real Madrid, in 2012, Gonzalez also turned up for the Deportivo B team in the fourth tier. He signed for UB Conquense in the Segunda Division and third division sides Cultural Leonesa and Racing Ferrol in the subsequent years.

In 2016, he returned to Cultural Leonesa for his second stint and made 167 appearances in his two stints. Gonzalez won the 2016-17 Segunda B as Cultural Leonesa got themselves promoted to the Segunda Division.

Besides a couple of games in the with Racing Ferrol, Gonzalez made at least a dozen appearances with Cultural Leonesa in the Spanish cup competition where he faced the likes of Real Madrid, , and among other top-flight teams of the country.

Last Stint

In 2019-20 season, he made 23 appearances for Cultural Leonesa, scoring two goals.