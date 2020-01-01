FC Goa's Clifford Miranda - Pressure on ATK to finish first

FC Goa and ATK are level on points at the top of the table and Gaurs must win against Mumbai City to keep up...

interim coach Clifford Miranda feels his team's match against fourth-placed at the Fatorda Stadium on Wednesday will be an intense contest.

Miranda led his team to a convincing 4-1 win against Hyderabad FC in his first game in charge of the club. The Gaurs are level on points with table-toppers and must win the last two games to keep up in the race for the top spot. Mumbai City, on the other hand, are battling it out with and Odisha FC for the fourth playoff spot.

"Two teams with two different motivations to play tomorrow. It will be an intense match. There will be no margin for error. It will be a difficult game for both teams.



"We have to win two games. Then we will see what happens. Our focus is on winning. I think the team which is best positioned to finish on top is ATK. So, the pressure is on them and not on us," Miranda said.

Miranda once again thanked Sergio Lobera, who was sacked by the club earlier this month, for his efforts and reiterated that the atmosphere in the dressing room is good.

"Whatever has happened has had no impact in the dressing room. It has always remained positive. The players are in good spirits and are raring to go. We, everyone, are thankful to Sergio for whatever he has done."

Mumbai City have had 14 different goalscorers this season and FC Goa will have to be alert to their threat from the flanks.



"They have 14 different scorers. We have to take care of the entire team It will depend on how tactically organised we are and how much we can nullify their technical threats."

