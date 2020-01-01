FC Goa's Clifford Miranda completes AFC Pro Diploma Coaching Course

The Gaurs' interim head coach Clifford Miranda has completed a two-year AFC Pro Diploma Coaching Course...

's interim head coach and former international winger Clifford Miranda has successfully completed a two-year AFC Pro Diploma Coaching Course in Uzbekistan.

The former Dempo player did this course under the umbrella of Uzbekistan Football Association (UFA) who on Friday, gave the confirmation to the All Football Federation (AIFF) about the completion of Miranda's course.

Out of 21 coaches who had applied for this course, only four completed it and Miranda is the only Indian to complete this course in this batch that included 18 coaches from Uzbekistan, one from Turkmenistan and another from .

"I started doing the course in November 2018 and I am happy that I have cleared the course. This is a big moment for me because I was really hoping to get this as soon as possible. It took me almost two years to get it." an elated Miranda expressed to Goal.

With the new criterion announced by the (ISL) for the upcoming season that Indian coaches may be named as head coach provided they possess a Pro Diploma from any federation, Miranda now finds himself eligible for the post he presently holds as interim at FC Goa after the departure of Sergio Lobera.

As per one of the compulsions of the AFC Pro License course, Miranda was required to have a club attachment with any side above the level of Indian teams and the Goan chose to make use of the club's ties with in .

"I chose to go to Germany because of FC Goa's contact with Red Bull (Leipzig)," he confirmed. "I was there for around 12 days and I was there to witness everything from how their junior teams to the first team works and everything that is associated with how a top club functions."

Miranda now joins the elite company of Derrick Pereira, Thangboi Singto, Khalid Jamil, V Soundararajan, Henry Stanly Rozario, Mariano Dias, Syed Sabir Pasha, Naushad Moosa, Savio Madeira, Santosh Kashyap and Herring Shangpliang to have obtained a Pro License in the country.