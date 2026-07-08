FC Copenhagen and adidas reveal stunning 2026-27 home kit inspired by city's historic coat of arms

A design rooted in Copenhagen’s heraldic history

The 2026-27 home jersey is more than just a piece of sportswear; it is a meticulously crafted homage to the city of Copenhagen. Following a refinement of the club's coat of arms in 2024 by the award-winning Danish design agency Kontrapunkt, the heraldic symbols have become the central pillar of the new aesthetic. For the first time in the club's history, these symbols are embroidered directly into the fabric, creating a textured narrative of the club’s heritage.

Speaking on the launch, Mads Jefsen Poulsen, Marketing Director at F.C. Copenhagen, emphasised the emotional weight behind the design: “The symbols in the club's refined coat of arms tell a story of tradition, belonging, and our special bond with the city of Copenhagen. By placing the coat of arms at the heart of our new home jersey, we show the world who we are, where we come from, and what we stand for."

Decoding the symbols of the Lions

The kit features a clean white base, but a closer look reveals a tonal pattern that incorporates several key elements that define both the club and its home. The soldier’s helmets and cannons are featured to represent the city’s historic defenders, while the iconic lions represent the strength and ambition of both the men’s and women’s first teams. Other subtle details include a stone bridge referencing the city map and waves that nod to Copenhagen’s status as a major harbour city—a theme previously explored in the 2024/25 away kit.

Architectural elements also make an appearance, with towers paying tribute to the city's skyline. Perhaps most importantly for the supporters, the inclusion of drums within the pattern captures the unique matchday atmosphere found at Parken. These elements combine to ensure that the shirt reflects the culture of the supporters as much as the history of the city itself.

FCK

FCK

adidas brings a global touch to local identity

The collaboration between adidas and FC Copenhagen continues to push the boundaries of kit design, blending high-level performance technology with bespoke local storytelling. By moving the heraldic symbols from the crest and weaving them into the actual fabric of the shirt, the Three Stripes have created a kit that feels tailor-made for the Parken faithful. The result is a jersey that maintains the club's traditional clean look while offering a complex, modern finish upon closer inspection.

"F.C. Copenhagen has a clear identity, and the design reflects exactly that. By drawing on the symbols of the club's own coat of arms - symbols inspired by the bond to Copenhagen itself - we've created a jersey that feels authentic and that stands out even on a global scale," says Henrik Hallberg, Director of Brand & Communications at adidas. Fans won't have to wait long to get their hands on the new look, with the kit set to be available at fckfanshop.dk from the 10th July 2026.