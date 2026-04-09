FC Barcelona are once again competing in several competitions this season: the Catalans are aiming to challenge for titles in La Liga, the Champions League, the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa.

Here’s a quick, authoritative guide to the broadcasters carrying every match.

Below, find every broadcast detail you need, including which channels will carry each match live on TV and through official livestreams.

Below is a concise guide to watching every competitive outing, whether on free-to-air television or via livestream. La Liga: Every domestic fixture, including El Clásico showdowns, is streamed exclusively by DAZN. The platform has held the rights since its launch and delivers each match live, on-demand and in full. Champions League: Europe’s premier club competition is split between several broadcasters.

La Liga is exclusively broadcast in Germany by DAZN; the streaming service has held the rights to the Spanish league since its inception and shows all of the Catalans’ matches live and on demand in full.

No matter which subscription tier you pick, La Liga is always included. For fans who prefer a linear TV option, selected matches are also broadcast on free-to-air channels, though the exact schedule can fluctuate. These over-the-air transmissions are typically complemented by highlights, analysis and studio shows, giving viewers additional context without requiring a paid subscription. Beyond the domestic front, Barça’s European campaign in the Champions League and domestic cup runs in the Copa del Rey and Supercopa de España follow a similar rights structure. DAZN carries every match live, while the free-TV broadcasts depend on individual game selection and audience demand. In short, whether you are watching on a streaming device or tuning in via traditional television, FC Barcelona’s season-long journey across multiple competitions remains easily accessible. With a single subscription or the help of free broadcasts, supporters can follow each kick, goal and dramatic comeback as it unfolds in real time.

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The same broadcast pattern broadly applies to the Champions League. Each Tuesday, one select match is carried exclusively on Prime Video, while the remaining fixtures are streamed by DAZN.

On Tuesdays, fans must therefore check the broadcast schedule; on Wednesdays, DAZN carries every match.

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Finally, the domestic cup competitions follow a similar pattern: the Copa del Rey is also streamed on DAZN, and will remain there until the end of the 2028/29 season, having been secured by the platform only recently.

The Supercopa will be shown on Sportdigital FUSSBALL, and the service’s Supercopa broadcasts are also available on MagentaSport and DAZN.

For FC Barcelona supporters seeking every possible viewing route, the club’s matches are therefore accessible across multiple platforms. Broadcast details for FC Barcelona Who shows or streams Barça’s games live? The club’s fixtures appear on Sportdigital FUSSBALL, with feeds also available through MagentaSport and DAZN. Club profile Founded in 1899 by a group of Swiss, English and Spanish football enthusiasts led by Joan Gamper, FC Barcelona has grown into one of the world’s most prestigious clubs.