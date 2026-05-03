FC Barcelona: all broadcast details at a glance: Who is showing Barça's matches live on TV and via livestream?

FC Barcelona are once again competing in several competitions this season: the Catalans are aiming to challenge for titles in La Liga, the Champions League, the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa.

Here's a quick guide to the channels showing Barca's matches.

Below, find all broadcast details at a glance: Which channels will show Barca's matches live on TV or via livestream?

Below is a quick guide to watching Barcelona in La Liga, the Champions League, the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa—both on free-to-air TV and via livestream.

La Liga is exclusively broadcast in Germany on DAZN, which has held the rights to the Spanish league since its launch and streams every Blaugrana match live and on demand.

No matter which subscription you pick, La Liga is covered in both packages.

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The same applies to the Champions League – almost. One Tuesday-night match each week airs on Prime Video, with all others on DAZN.

On Tuesdays, check the broadcast schedule; on Wednesdays, head to DAZN.

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DAZN also carries the Copa del Rey until the end of the 2028/29 campaign, having recently secured the rights.

The Supercopa will be shown on Sportdigital FUSSBALL, and the matches are also available on MagentaSport and DAZN.

FC Barcelona: all broadcast info at a glance: Who is showing/streaming Barca's matches live on TV or online? The club at a glance