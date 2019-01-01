'Fati has a glorious future ahead of him' - Vidal tipping 16-year-old Barcelona sensation for the top

An experienced midfielder at Camp Nou feels an emerging winger will flourish, while World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann is also expected to come good

Ansu Fati has a “glorious future ahead of him”, says Arturo Vidal, with a 16-year-old sensation at being tipped to reach the very top of the game.

Another product of the famed La Masia academy system has stepped up into the senior fold at Camp Nou this season.

He has made an immediate impression, netting two goals to take some of the attention away from Lionel Messi during the Argentine’s early injury-enforced absence in 2019-20.

Fati is considered to have all of the tools to become another superstar in Catalunya, with Spain already drafting him into their U21 squad, and Vidal believes the teenager is destined for greatness.

The experienced Chilean midfielder told Sport of an exciting team-mate: “He's got a glorious future ahead of him.

“He's a very young player but he's already shown so much quality.

“But we must be calm with him, help him and most importantly protect him. He needs to prepare himself properly to be one of the best around. Today you can see he has the necessary quality to be with us.”

Another youngster with much still to learn at Barca is Ousmane Dembele, with the 22-year-old generating unwelcome criticism on the back of a needless red card against Sevilla which has cost him a place in Ernesto Valverde’s plans to face Clasico rivals Real Madrid on October 26.

Vidal said of the World Cup-winning international: “I'm sure that we'll get the maximum out of Dembele.

“Not just because of him but because of the experienced players giving him advice. He now knows what it feels like to play here for the best team in the world.

“He knows he's made some mistakes. When we're young, we're all guilty of that. But he's got quality and everything else to be a success at Barca.”

Dembele is hoping to thrive alongside fellow countryman Antoine Griezmann, with another French star having been drafted into the Barcelona squad over the summer.

The former Atletico Madrid frontman is yet to make the expected impact in new surroundings, but is considered to boast both the ability and experience to prove his worth.

Article continues below

Vidal added on the 28-year-old forward: “It's been difficult to integrate and adapt.

“You arrive at the best team in the world with the best players. He comes from a side which plays very differently but he's got a lot of quality. We all know that Griezmann is one of the best in the world.

“What we need to do is wait a little, give him some time. When he knows the best way to play and understands what the coach needs from him, I'm sure he will help us a lot.”