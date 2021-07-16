Fashion Sakala: Rangers finally unveil Zambia striker

The 24-year-old Chipolopolo international was paraded by the Scottish giants two months after he signed a pre-contract with them

Rangers have finally confirmed the arrival of Zambia international Fashion Sakala, two months after they announced they had signed him.

The 24-year-old signed a pre-contract to join the Scottish giants in May but he was not able to make it to pre-season training due to problems caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and passport issues.

His absence from training had left many Rangers fans wondering but on Thursday, the club confirmed his arrival on their social media pages ahead of their upcoming pre-season friendly against Arsenal.

“Fashion is here,” Rangers wrote on their Twitter page. “Welcome Fashion Sakala.”

In another post, Rangers wrote: “Sakala can’t wait to meet you, another said: Welcome to Ibrox Sakala.” And the final message wrote: “You never forget your first visit to the Trophy Room,” with a short video of Sakala moving around the Trophy Room.

On their official website, the club said: “Rangers new signing Fashion Sakala was at the club for the first time today [Thursday] and you can follow him every step of the way exclusively.”

In a recent interview, coach Steven Gerrard revealed the reason why Sakala was yet to link up with the rest of the squad members in Rangers training.

“We’ve got some passport and Covid-19 issues to get through first but he’s [Sakala] very excited to join us as well," Gerrard explained.

“We need to add to it, so we’re actively working hard to bring some good players in alongside the recruitment already done in Jack [Simpson], Scott [Wright], Nnamdi [Ofoborh] and Fashion [Sakala] will join us in the coming days.”

On signing the player, the former Liverpool midfielder remained confident Sakala will help his side to be "a lot quicker and more dynamic".

"Fashion Sakala is coming in after a productive season in Belgium. He will make us a lot quicker, a lot more dynamic, and gives the squad a lot more pace in the forward areas, so I'm really excited to work with him. There's potential there on a big scale,” Gerrard added

Sakala could make his debut for Rangers when they host Premier League side Arsenal in a special friendly to commemorate the club's 150 years of existence on Saturday.