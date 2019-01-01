FAS collaborates with ITE for development of coaches

FAS signed a three-year agreement with (ITE) to collaborate in the training and certification of the ‘C’ Licence Football Coaching programme.

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) today signed a three-year agreement with the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) to collaborate in the training and certification of the ‘C’ Licence Football Coaching programme.

Under the agreement, FAS will be working with ITE to organise a maximum of two runs of the programme annually. Participants who successfully complete the course will be awarded ITE’s Certificate of Competency (CoC) in ‘C’ Licence Football Coaching with Tech Enablement. The CoC is the first-of-its-kind in the field of sports and caters to the emerging needs of a technologically savvy generation. They will also be issued the FAS ‘C’ Licence Football Coaching Certificate, which will enable them to further their coaching journey under the FAS coaching pathway.

The FAS Coach Education and Development department will provide the relevant training syllabus, curriculum materials, attire and training equipment, and leverage on ITE’s resources, and staff expertise in coaching.

FAS General Secretary Mr Yazeen Buhari said: “As part of the FAS’ renewed objective to further collaborate with industry partners, this partnership with ITE allows the FAS to play the role of an enabler, while mutually achieving the objectives of both organisations.

“As the governing body for Singapore football, it is crucial for us to align the local football fraternity with a common coaching philosophy so as to achieve our desired vision. We are glad that ITE shares the vision we have which is critical to further enhancing our football ecosystem and we look forward to a successful partnership.”

Dr Ang Kiam Wee, Principal of ITE College Central, shared: “As ITE plays a significant role in continuing education and training, we are glad to partner FAS to extend programmes for adult learners in sports, particularly football. By providing more opportunities for aspiring football coaches to enhance their skills and passion, we hope to contribute towards the growth of the local football scene in Singapore.”