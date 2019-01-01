Farouk Miya: Ugandan star scores as Genclerbirligi hold Konyaspor

The Anatolian Eagle could only get a draw at home despite the 21-year-old scoring first against the visitors

international Farouk Miya was on target as Konyaspor were forced to a 1-1 draw by Genclerbirligi in Saturday’s Super Lig encounter.

Having fired blanks in his last three outings for the Anatolian Eagle, the 21-year-old rediscovered his scoring form at the Konya Buyuksehir Stadium.

In the keenly contested encounter, Miya put his side in front after 37 minutes thanks to Nejc Skubic’s assist.

However, the hopes of Aykut Kocaman’s men to secure their fourth win of the season faded into thin air following Yasin Pehlivan’s equaliser.

The substitute who replaced Togo’s Floyd Ayite ensured that the game ended all square with his late goal.

The goal was Miya’s fifth in ’s elite division following his move from ’s HNK Gorica on a three-year deal.

With this result, Konyaspor sit in ninth position having garnered 13 points from 10 outings. They are guests of Sivasspor in their next outing on October 9.