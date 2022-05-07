Fans slam 'overrated' Mendy, want Kepa back as Chelsea's first choice

Fans have hit out at Edouard Mendy for his uninspiring performance in Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday evening.

Making his 31st league appearance in the 2021-22 campaign, the Senegal international conceded two goals as Tony Roberts’ men recovered from a two-goal deficit to pick up a point at Stamford Bridge.

Mendy has now conceded 17 goals since the start of April 2022, a stat that enthusiasts are not happy with as they labelled the former Rennes goalie as overrated.

Mendy used his white towel to fraud the whole Chelsea fanbase into believing he’s prime Ter Stegen not knowing he’s just Fatau Dauda LTE.😭 — Kobby Founda🇬🇭 (@Founda__) May 7, 2022

Mendy intentionally conceded 2 goals just to steal Lukaku’s hype. — Jon (@kofi_curtis1) May 7, 2022

Eduardo Mendy has never been the same ever since Chelsea fans called the Balon Dor fake and also compared him to Donnarumma. Mendy is average😣 — Ghana Man🇬🇭 (@honest_ghanaian) May 7, 2022

The hype around Mendy when he joined Chelsea.

Now dey drink goals pass kepa 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/AebAdO7fNU — Mr Presdent 🇬🇭 (@Korsogyimi) May 7, 2022

We need to have a conversation about Edouard Mendy — ⚡️ (@clinicalkai) May 7, 2022

Mendy can’t even catch feelings 😭 — Kobby Founda🇬🇭 (@Founda__) May 7, 2022

Mendy is just finished bro!!! he’s a dead wood now — AYEDUASE PULISIC🇬🇧🇬🇭 (@quame_age) May 7, 2022

Mendy is overrated sha. He should be stopping that first Wolves goal. He had a clear view of the ball and the ball wasn't so far off from him. He just froze — Kelvin Odanz (@MrOdanz) May 7, 2022

Air Mendy pic.twitter.com/21PiqPe7T2 — Mtoto Wa Elizabeth (@PresenterNoah) May 7, 2022

Not sure what's the problem with Mendy, he looks very poor of late.



He's not preventing dangerous situations like he used to and is making direct errors to make it worse. His calmness has been replaced by nerves. — ExpectedChelsea (@ExpectedChelsea) May 7, 2022

The way Mendy dey drink goals now.



He don dey work for water corporations 😂 — POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) May 7, 2022

Mendy was signed from Ligue 1 outfit Rennes as the Blues sought to find greater stability between the sticks due to Kepa Arrizabalaga’s blunders.

As things stand, 13 of the last 15 goals Chelsea have conceded in the Premier League have come in the second half of matches and the Senegal star was the man in goal on those occasions.

However, some feel the Spain international should be given the nod in goal ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations winner to halt this poor form.

Lol I miss Kepa maybe he might bring back CS. — Molepye (@ThemaTP) May 7, 2022

Liverpool will feast on this our defense. I hope kepa sha starts. Mendy is back to being average, i guess — _playmaker_ (@morganaliticus) May 7, 2022

I honestly want Kepa back — 01010111000101 (@01010111000101O) May 7, 2022

World best goalkeeper? I think we had the the worlds best defense before injuries had to expose our goaliee. Bring Kepa back!!!!!!!! — Victor Jnr (@4ckjeezy) May 7, 2022

Give Kepa Arrizabalaga his number 1 spot back #cfc — Kobina (@Cobbe_jr) May 7, 2022

I didn't want to say this but I think @kepa_46 Arrizabalaga should start all the remaining matches for Chelsea.#CheWol — MUSIIGE DENIS (@DenisMusiige) May 7, 2022

Thomas Tuchel has never been fair to Kepa. Even these days that Mendy has dipped in form he’s never rested him. Not even 1 game for Kepa after the last international break. That’s sad — Kofi Denzel 14🇬🇭🇺🇸 (@StvrDenzel) May 7, 2022



Chelsea failed to win a Premier League game in which they were two or more goals ahead for the first time since October 2020 vs Southampton (3-3), having won 24 consecutive such matches prior to Saturday's match.

Thomas Tuchel's men would be eyeing a return to winning ways when they square up against Leeds United on May 11 at Elland Road.

Should Chelsea now start Kepa ahead of Mendy? Share with us in the comments.