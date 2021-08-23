The winger's effort in the Polish Ekstraklasa has been touted as arguably the best goal of 2021

Ghana attacker Yaw Yeboah has become a major topic of discussion on social media after scoring a magnificent solo goal for Wisla Krawkow against Gornik Leczna in the Polish Ekstraklasa.

In the matchweek five fixture on Saturday, the Ghana U23 captain and former Manchester City man received a ball just at the edge of the ball with his back to goal, danced his way past four markers in the box before shooting past the goalkeeper from close range.

A footage of the goal, also highlighted by Fifa, has gone viral on social media, generating a lot of excitement, as well as links to the prestigious Puskas Award reserved for the best goal of the calendar year.

Below are some of the best reactions:

Now we know where the inspiration for his goal came from 🐐



🇬🇭 Yaw Yeboah 🤝🏾 Leo Messi 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/loEdcXlTl9 — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) August 23, 2021

Yaw Yeboah got them dancing. Bro this is crazy.🤯🤯🤯🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/BiJJpZiUv6 — Sharyf🦁 (@__Sharyf) August 22, 2021

Has the Yaw Yeboah Black Stars call up clamour started? — Benedict Owusu (@KwesiBenedict) August 23, 2021

Awesome , fantastic, amazing , sexy , brilliant , intelligent, confidence… from @yawyeboah_gh , 🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭 keep shining 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿 pic.twitter.com/iGU6oV0N9N — Sammy Anim Addo (@AnimSammy) August 23, 2021

Goal of the Season. PERIODT! At every touch, Yaw gets the viewers on the edge. Yet, he doesn't stop there. He twists the legs of his opponents; hence humiliating them with that touch of Ghanaian skill.🇬🇭💯 — Angela Akua Asante (Triple A) (@AngieAsante) August 23, 2021

Yaw Yeboah’s goal is puskas worthy. — Sharyf🦁 (@__Sharyf) August 22, 2021

I’ve always rated Yaw Yeboah. May he become even bigger. https://t.co/r2FGvf6dqv — Mr_Benjamin II (@AngeloBenjy) August 22, 2021

Yaw Yeboah

Clifford Aboagye

Emmanuel Toku



Ghanaian players need good agents/ agencies https://t.co/bVRYa2eyZM — Agyei Gyimah (@agyeigyimah130) August 22, 2021

Yaw Yeboah's stunning strike for Wisla Plock...Such a brilliant forward but the oldies with no stamina would be striking for Ghana at the AFCON 2021..wei y3 de gye cup pic.twitter.com/wWIYPFLDQD — darkoInsights! (@mikeydarko_) August 23, 2021

Nah that @yawyeboah_gh goal is mad!!! It keeps playing back in my mind — Nana Ama Benyiwa (@TheBENYIWAinMe) August 22, 2021

Ball control off the charts. Dribbling out the roof. Stamina to finish while going-to-ground. 🇬🇭Ghana's Yaw Yeboah balled this on off... 👏👏👏👏⚽⚽😉 https://t.co/3WOsR68vlw — EmManuel Kwame Donkor (@Am_Wordie) August 22, 2021