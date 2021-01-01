Fan View: ‘What a goal!’ – Manchester United’s African fans hail Cavani’s screamer

The Uruguay international scored a beauty as the Red Devils settled for a draw at home against Scott Parker’s Cottagers

Edinson Cavani’s beauty against Fulham has sent Manchester United’s African fans into ecstasy.

With just 15 minutes into the encounter against the Cottagers, the veteran Uruguayan striker handed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men a well-deserved lead.

David De Gea’s clearance was flicked on by Bruno Fernandes to Cavani and he latched onto the ball to score a long-range 40-yard screamer against the visitors.

Even with the effort, United settled for a 1-1 draw as Joe Bryan levelled matters for Fulham with 14 minutes left on the clock.

Despite the result, the club’s faithful have taken to social media to applaud the former Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain ace.

Cavani goal vs Fulham with Titanic music WHAT A GOAL



#MUFC #MUNFUL pic.twitter.com/mV3eMSWUmu — Døn Døn (@Prins_Dohn) May 18, 2021

He just couldn't wait to experience the fans cheering him at the Theater of Dreams. Wow what a Goal El matador #MUNFUL pic.twitter.com/nieX500W1v — Clinton Salmon (@ClintonSalmon) May 18, 2021

Two days ago it was Allison Becker with his salvaging header, today it is De gea with a sublime assist for Edison Cavani.



Who's next?



#MUNFUL El matador What a goal pic.twitter.com/jNSgYLS38s — Benkingsley Nwashara (@Benking452) May 18, 2021

WHAT A GOAL EDI CAVANI 😍 — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) May 18, 2021

What a goal by Cavani but a disappointing result. It’s only expected though playing in front of such a hostile crowd. Like ole says all this glazer abuse really affects him and the boys 😬 — Michael Barton (@mrmichaelbarton) May 18, 2021

What a goal by Cavani in front of the fans🥺😍😍Goosebumps. Goal of the season!!! 🔥 — Lατιf🦅 (@iLatif_) May 18, 2021

Cavaniiiiiiii! What a goal a sexy lob pic.twitter.com/6vG9AnRfb9 — Greg (@McGregor93) May 18, 2021

OHHHH MMMYYYYY DAAAAAAAAYYYYYSSSSSSS pic.twitter.com/VvCMbsafdB — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 18, 2021

Great goal by Cavani and only 8 yards offside...well played VAR.#Cavani — Rab 🇸🇩 (@ByoR10) May 18, 2021

That cavani goal is too sweet for us to draw this game.... Our form going into the Europa final is disturbing — ɓɑɓy Բɑcɛ✨ (@itz_sammiekay) May 18, 2021

does someone have the cavani goal? — ‏ً (@0skarinho) May 18, 2021

What a goal though. Sat down our whole defense — MⷨВⷡ (@MoBashJ) May 18, 2021

Cavani could actually light up this league. What a goal! — Chukwubuikem (@no_games12) May 18, 2021

What a goal — connor🇬🇧 (@CB_1901) May 18, 2021

Thoughts on the first half?🤔



What a goal by Cavani 😍 pic.twitter.com/T721Qv6q43 — “ (@11GreenwoodXtra) May 18, 2021

Cavaniiiiiii chips the keeper from miles out what a goal var checking offside goal given! 1-0 United #MUNFUL #mufc pic.twitter.com/sa96WwbQqh — Red Army! (@RedorDead07) May 18, 2021