Fan View: Onuachu’s Belgian Pro League awards ‘well deserved’ at Genk

Football enthusiasts have taken to social media to praise the recent accolades won by the Nigeria international

Football fans have congratulated Genk forward Paul Onuachu for winning the Belgian Pro League Player of the Season and the Golden Boot award.

The 26-year-old was in spectacular form for the Blue and White in the 2020-21 campaign, scoring 35 goals across all competitions.

The forward has subsequently reaped the reward for his fine form after he was crowned the best player in the Belgian division.

The Nigeria international also scooped the top-scorer award after scoring 33 goals in 38 league games, amid other dazzling performances.

Football enthusiasts have taken to social media to praise the Super Eagles star, with many affirming he deserved the prizes.

Best player and top scorer in Belgium. Congrats Paul Onuachu 👏🏾✅ pic.twitter.com/CFB4y0vtI0 — prince Fola (@folly40) May 25, 2021

🇧🇪 Player of the Year 🏆

🇧🇪 Top scorer of the Year🏆



Congratulations to 🇳🇬's Paul Onuachu.



What a seasons he's had. pic.twitter.com/DJIpEzbCkX — Andrew Randa (@RandaAndrew) May 25, 2021

Paul Onuachu won:



Best Footballer of The Year



Top Scorer (33 goals in 38 games)



Beast! pic.twitter.com/p9jVZKK9Ji — Ademuyiwa Adebola (@iam_ademuyiwa) May 25, 2021

Paul Onuachu!



Take a bow! — Mr. Oyin 🍯 (@MisterOyin) May 25, 2021

Belgium Best player and Top scorer.



Congratulations Paul Onuachu



The man with few words...but too much legwork. pic.twitter.com/9HQQxCVsGH — Jonel (@JohnJonel2) May 25, 2021

Paul onuachu is the second highest goal scorer in the whole of Europe last season but they won't rate him cos is from Nigeria — Sloane (@Sloane_14) May 25, 2021

Nigerians doing great in Belgium. Paul Onuachu won the best player of the season and also the top scorer. Chidozie Okereke won the league with Club Brugge.

They deserve to be celebrated. #ProLeagueAwards — E. (@nuelegesi) May 25, 2021