Fan View: #OleOut trending as Manchester United’s African fans in social media meltdown

Distraught by the Red Devils’ inability to win the Europa League, many fans want the Norwegian out of Old Trafford

Manchester United fans have called for the sacking of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following the Red Devils’ failure to win the Europa League title.

The Premier League side bowed 11-10 on penalties to Villarreal after the scores stood at 1-1 after extra time in Poland.

In the marathon shootout, David De Gea’s penalty was saved by Yellow Submarine’s keeper Geronimo Rulli who guessed the right way.

With this, the Old Trafford team finished the 2020-21 campaign without silverware. Though, they will be featuring in next season’s Champions League having finished second in the Premier League.

Since replacing Jose Mourinho on December 19, 2018, the Norwegian manager has failed to lead United to any title. With that in mind, the club’s fans have taken to Twitter to ask him to quit his role as they crave a new beginning.

In contrast, there are also Manchester United fans who have thrown their weight behind the embattled Red Devils legend while taking positives from the defeat to Villarreal. We have provided you with social media comments reflecting both views.



#OleOUT

2,5 years

300 million spent

0 trophies leave him in Poland pic.twitter.com/mIEbyui40u — Ray wacho😎~the Protagonist! (@RighdonC) May 26, 2021

Manchester United have been patient enough with Ole. They have accorded him the respect a club legend deserves but it's now time to leave!!! The club has to move forward. Conte, Allegri and Zidane are free to be signed. #OleOut

Fergie

De gea pic.twitter.com/YPdJXk6yvU — Eluyera Oladipupo (@Olowokuti1) May 26, 2021

Im puttin it out there from early #OleOut pic.twitter.com/AJkxJXD40U — Left Striker 🌍🇿🇼 (@Lyrical_Strally) May 26, 2021

Next trophy we can win is February 2022. That means Ole is trophyless for 3 years and 3 months, despite being in the EUROPA LEAGUE twice. At a club the size of Manchester United. NeW cOnTrAcT WoRtHy AcHiEvEmEnTs #OleOut — ⚡™️ (@AniUTD) May 26, 2021

I swear ole no be good manager at all ..... #OleOut — IbukunOluwa (@ibukun8) May 27, 2021

Had time to think about last nights performance and i honestly don't believe Ole is the man to take @ManUtd forward. Hes had time and i don't see any progress. Its time for him to go #OleOut — Robbie Stewart (@robbiestewart29) May 27, 2021

Who is the best Man U coach post Ferguson?



Like for Mourinho

Retweet for bottler Ole #oleout

Fernandes pogba Rashford de Gea amad pic.twitter.com/vBRFs5cEVC — Your village people and 21,487 others🇳🇬🇦🇪 (@Iamsmart06) May 26, 2021

Titanic soundtrack couldn’t have sounds better. Man U. Sorry it ended in premium tears #OleOut pic.twitter.com/IW1NAWfaw8 — it's Fife❤hanmi (@fifehanmi___) May 26, 2021

Ole cult in the mud. Not so easy is it! #OleOut pic.twitter.com/EU2SpSMSaf — ً (@_OleOut) May 26, 2021

Mourinho won for manchester united the Europa league final with a crippled bench. Ole G can't win even coffee cup with only Phil Jones injured. #OleOut pic.twitter.com/zkkOvpjZZa — Philosopher (@Wisdom_palour) May 26, 2021

Mourinho won Europa league with this squad



Put some respek on Jose #OleOut pic.twitter.com/fwsIlqNuXV — The Coded One (@Odogwu_Laah) May 26, 2021

Mourinho vintdicated... He won with this team never you forget that... #Oleout .. pic.twitter.com/LWMei3Wxg0 — jeff (@ejjeferson) May 26, 2021

the Marcus Rashford Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes who played for Manchester United against Villareal tonight



Good Ebening Arsenal #OleOut #EuropaLeagueFinal De Gea Chelsea pic.twitter.com/MknAxXDviF — DAVID DE GEA BA (@nanayawisrael) May 26, 2021

The Mourinho United vs The Ole United



Like for Mourinho ✅

Retweet for Ole ⛷ #OleOut pic.twitter.com/wWj3HRs0YM — KING Oakwood (@kingOakwood) May 26, 2021

Yet still you call EPL the best league in the world...SMH😂😂



Manchester United

Villarreal #OleOut pic.twitter.com/fzR4wrkCyw — Obuasi Shatta Wale (@PufaOfficial) May 26, 2021

#OleOut

Man u fans we'll Win

De gea: pic.twitter.com/qxZsZATLdr — Ayodele Goodness Ghatti (@GHATTIGee) May 26, 2021

De gea's last kick for man United was to kick them out of the Europa League. #UELfinal #Oleout pic.twitter.com/BYSSiMMgCi — 👑MTG🤍 (@michiethegreat_) May 26, 2021

We need to support Ole now more than ever. #OleIn — Herman (@MainManOle) May 26, 2021

YOU CAN COME AT ME WITH ALL THE HATE IN THE WORLD BUT HE'S STILL MY MANAGER! #MUFC #OleIn pic.twitter.com/eTdP9aEiNd — Ben (@BenHuntley2000) May 27, 2021

I’m genuinely so heartbroken after that game. Still #OleIn though 👏. — Joseph Howes (@josephhowes77) May 26, 2021

Arsenal fans haven’t been this happy all season. I’ll hold my corn tho 🌽 #OleIn — Evil Killy (@MargsMT) May 26, 2021

Yes ole.



That is what I like to here good mentality.



❤️ #OleIn — ~ (@Peter_B_04) May 26, 2021 .

