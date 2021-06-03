Fan View: Hudson-Odoi's Ghana arrival triggers excitement amid nationality switching speculation

The Chelsea attacker has touched down in the country of his parents, four days after winning the Champions League

There's been a lot of frenzy on social media as Chelsea and England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi touched down in Accra on Wednesday night, spotted in the company of renowned Ghanaian musician King Promise.

Although the winger’s mission is unclear, it is believed that he has arrived in the West African nation, where his parents come from, for holiday.

He touched Ghanaian soil only four days after helping The Blues win the Champions League in a fiercely contested final against Manchester City.

Owing to his Ghanaian parentage, the 20-year-old, who has been snubbed for the upcoming Uefa European Championship, is eligible to play for the Ghana national team despite making three senior appearances for England where he was born.

His availability for a possible switch to Ghana despite being capped by The Three Lions is due to Fifa's revised eligibility rules which came into force last year.

As per the new rules, the attacker is allowed to make a switch to the CK Akonnor-led Black Stars because he has not played more than three senior matches for England and all the games had come before he turned 21. Any possible application for a switch, though, can only be made after March 25 next year, provided his current international match appearance status has not changed.

