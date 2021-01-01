Fan View: Hudson-Odoi and Inaki Williams snubs generate new Ghana switch discussions

The Chelsea winger and the Athletic Bilbao striker are the subject of conversations after being ignored for the European championship

Chelsea attacker Callum Hudson-Odoi and Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams are set to miss the upcoming European Championship, prompting new nationality switch discussions in Ghana for whom they qualify to represent at senior level.

Unsurprising, owing to his limited game time at Chelsea this season, 20-year-old Hudson-Odoi was left out as England boss Gareth Southgate unveiled a provisional 33-man squad for Euro 2020.

Two days earlier, 26-year-old Williams, who scored six goals in the just-ended La Liga campaign, was snubbed in Luis Enrique’s 24-man Spain squad for the June 11 – July 11 championship.

Hudson-Odoi was born in England to Ghanaian parents, qualifying him to represent the African nation while Williams, also of Ghanaian parentage, was born in the Spanish city of Bilbao.

Both players have already made senior appearances for their country of birth but nonetheless remain eligible for an international future with Ghana should they desire to do so, based on new Fifa eligibility rules.

They have both turned down previous approaches to play for the Black Stars:

Below are some reactions sampled from social media.

GHANA! CALL HUDSON ODOI AND INAKI WILLIAMS — Obiagu 🦁🖤 (@MayowaQuadri_) May 25, 2021

Especially Inaki Williams should play for Ghana 🇬🇭. — Seth Sarpong 🇬🇭 (@SethSar47819413) May 25, 2021

Inaki Williams misses out of the Spain squad for Euro 2020. The forward still has no competitive International appearance for Spain and thus is still eligible to play for Liberia🇱🇷 and Ghana 🇬🇭



AFCON 2022? 👀 pic.twitter.com/NGBnowDRIh — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) May 24, 2021

If not good for Spain, how is he good for Ghana?? 🤔 — KWAKU ERSKINE (@QwaquQwaqu) May 24, 2021

better than jordan ayew kraaa — Uncle Obama (@_uncleobama_) May 24, 2021

I will say Black stars is not an option for him koraa..unless he wants to end his national career shamefully — Abugre (@iabugre_) May 24, 2021

He said he won't play for Ghana. Shun dey worry ur body — ☝🏾👌🏾 (@iamikeopoku) May 24, 2021

We no like any rejected player biaa, make he go Liberia — Ahmed (@Ahmed38924335) May 24, 2021

Ghana 🇬🇭 dnt need any store rejects — Nana King Snyppa (@nana_mansamusa) May 24, 2021