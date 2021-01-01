Fan View: ‘How is Kepa starting over Mendy?’ - Chelsea’s African fans question Tuchel
Thomas Tuchel’s decision to start Kepa Arrizabalaga ahead of Edouard Mendy in the FA Cup final has left Chelsea’s African fans fuming.
Mendy will start as a substitute as the Blues would be hoping to lift a ninth FA Cup final against Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City.
Following the errors that had crept into the Spain international’s game, the 29-year-old was signed from Ligue 1 side Rennes in a £22m ($31m) deal.
Since his arrival at Stamford Bridge, the Senegal international has made an immense contribution as the Stamford Bridge giants bounced back from a shaky start in the 2020-21 campaign.
Unhappy by Tuchel’s choice, fans of the Roman Army have taken to social media to express their disappointment.
which team does Mendy play for— azula 🤠 (@aavocadhoe) May 15, 2021
I wanted Mendy to win us this one 🥺🥺💙— Karabo🐐 (@KaraboRithuri_) May 15, 2021
Not Tuchel starting with Kepa over Mendy.. This better be good 🥺😩— Lillian-D✨❤️ (@Lillian_donatus) May 15, 2021
Mendy being preserved for Champions league😂😂😂— Levy king🥸🤴🇰🇪 (@leivyking) May 15, 2021
Why have Chelsea picked Kepa ahead of Mendy? Very odd decision.— Mark Wellington (@Reefdisko) May 15, 2021
wait why isn’t mendy starting ?— bee ♡ NEW ACCOUNT (@bbybee_jpg) May 15, 2021
Kepa starting in a final while you have Mendy, this will not end well for Tuchel— Nda yumaga múici na múrogi (@thedoski_) May 15, 2021
Mendy dropped? Calma pic.twitter.com/7zT30B9v4H— agalabazirra (@agalabazirra) May 15, 2021
So you started @kepa_46 what a joke should be mendy 🤦🏻♂ @ChelseaFC— hakeem (@haks1st) May 15, 2021
When Mendy starts it automatically boosts the teams confidence.. I would’ve started him today 100%— ⚽️ Ozzy ⚽️ (@MountFinesse) May 15, 2021
If we loose today.. I will blame Tuchel for starting Kepa over Mendy— PONNET MUSIC 🇬🇭 (@iamponnet) May 15, 2021
Mendy injured?— marco (@CFC_Marco3) May 15, 2021
Tuchel Chose Kapa Instead Of Mendy Lmao 😂 Die Man Ke Morisky.— More Rapulane (@MoreRapulane) May 15, 2021
How is Kepa starting over mendy. Is mendy injured?— DipunUtd🔰 (@DMW_Utd) May 15, 2021
nah, what’s wrong with Mendy?— Ashara (@xd_Ashara) May 15, 2021