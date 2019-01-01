Famous Arsenal fan Gupta apologises after Alex Iwobi racist comment

The 33-year-old actress shared a post comparing the Nigeria international to a gorilla following their loss to Tottenham in December

Popular Arsenal fan Esha Gupta has apologised after hi racist comments on Alex Iwobi.

The Bollywood star shared a conversation on Instagram, comparing the Nigeria international to a gorilla following the Gunners’ 2-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur in December.

However, on Sunday, the actor has taken to the social media to show her remorse on the comments, claiming it was as a result of her frustration in the game as she never intended a racial slur.

“It was us discussing our frustration during the game,” she tweeted.

“Sorry as I didn’t realise it directed towards racism. Laughed over the spur of the moment, which was the games result guys.

“[I have] been victim of racism myself before. But this is not something I'm proud of. It was a fault, sorry guys.”

Alex Iwobi has enjoyed a decent season so far under manager Unai Emery, scoring three goals and creating six others.

He will hope to be involved when Arsenal play host to Cardiff City in Tuesday’s Premier League game.