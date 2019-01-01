Fabinho: Liverpool need to try something different but we're not worried

The Brazilian concedes that the Reds have to come up with a way of breaking down opponents who set up to contain Jurgen Klopp's title hopefuls

Fabinho concedes that Liverpool need to try something different in their Premier League title bid, with solutions being sought after seeing their lead at the summit cut to three points.

The Reds looked to be well in control of the battle for the English top-flight crown a matter of days ago.

They were, however, to miss the chance to go seven points clear when being held 1-1 at home by Leicester and were left frustrated by the same scoreline on their most recent outing against West Ham.

Two disappointing stalemates mean that Jurgen Klopp’s side have allowed the chasing pack to close in, with it possible that Manchester City could knock them from top spot on Wednesday.

Fabinho insists that is no cause for alarm at Anfield, but admits that Liverpool have to find a way of breaking down stubborn opposition if they are to ultimately emerge as title winners.

The versatile Brazilian told ESPN: "We have confidence.

"We enjoyed a brilliant December, which was almost perfect, but now we have had this dip.

"It is difficult to explain why this has happened. I believe that now teams who play against us sit very deep. We need to do things a little differently and maybe we aren't doing this - we are unable to find the spaces.

"Often, we want to go through the middle and it is difficult against physically strong and defensive teams. We need to find solutions and in these past few games we haven't."

While City are in midweek action, Liverpool must wait until Saturday before playing host to Bournemouth.

After that contest, Klopp’s side will head into a testing run which is set to see them face Bayern Munich in the last 16 of the Champions League and Manchester United, Watford and Everton in the Premier League.

"We want to play better every day and unfortunately it is not happening," Fabinho said.

"We know our quality and we know that we can give more.

Article continues below

"If we do it, with our quality, we will continue at the top. But I'm talking and talking is always a little easier, so we have to try to put it into practice. Personally, I am not worried. But we know that in the next game we have to give much more.

"Beating Bournemouth is important to continue with a three-point gap at the top of the table. Now we only look at the next game and that is against Bournemouth.

"Then there will be a run of difficult games, but we will get some players back from injury and the manager will have more options to choose for those games."