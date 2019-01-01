FA Cup final: Baddrol believes Kedah can continue good form against Perak

Kedah have not been affected by their recent hammering by Felda United, said skipper Baddrol Bakhtiar.

Although 's most recent match ended in a shock 5-1 thrashing by Felda United, their captain Baddrol Bakhtiar believes that the Red Eagles have not been affected by the defeat.

Their last 2019 match last Sunday resulted in not only a mauling that allowed the hosts to avoid relegation, but also the sending off of key centre back Renan Alves, who will miss their final encounter against this Saturday.

Speaking in the pre-match press conference at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium on Friday, the 31-year old spoke of his desire to win his fourth FA Cup title.

"My personal mission tomorrow is to lift my fourth [FA Cup] silverware.

"We have to stay focused in the match and go all out. Kedah have a younger squad, which means I have to provide my experience, in order to help the younger guys shine tomorrow," said Baddrol.

When asked whether the recent heavy defeat has affected their confidence, the midfielder responded in the negative, countering that they had previously defeated Perak in the league, after another defeat to Felda, in their second leg FA Cup semi-final encounter.

The 3-2 defeat in Jengka was followed by two league draws, but Kedah managed to bounce back by defeating Perak 4-2 at home in the league, on July 13.

"The [5-1] defeat has not affected us mentally in any way. We had also lost to Felda previously, but not long after we defeated Perak at the Darul Aman Stadium.

"What has happened is already in the past, we are only focused on the future," answered the former Malaysia international.

