Live Scores
Transfers

Ezekiel Bassey joins Al Masry from Akwa United

Comments()
The former Barcelona B winger has teamed up with the Egyptian top-flight side

Al Masry have snapped up Ezekiel Bassey on a three-and-a-half year deal from Nigerian Professional Football League outfit Akwa United.

The Nigeria winger's move to Egypt comes on the back of unsuccessful stints abroad with Barcelona and Paykan, both on loan from Enyimba.

After running down his contract at the Aba side, Bassey returned to Akwa United during the 2018 NPFL season, for a second spell.

Editors' Picks

He has, however, moved to Egypt where he is expected to spend the next three-and-a-half year.

Article continues below

“The board of directors of the Egyptian club headed by Mr. Samir Halabia has completed the contract with Nigerian international striker Ezekiel Joseph Bassey for a three-and-a-half-year contract,” read a club statement.

Al Masry are placed 14th in the Egyptian Premier League log after garnering 19 points from 17 matches.

Next article:
'I'm Martin from Wakefield!' - Viral sensation makes comic appearance in Huddersfield's Siewert announcement video
Next article:
Juventus 3 Chievo 0: Allegri's men cruise despite Ronaldo penalty save
Next article:
Who is new Huddersfield Town manager Jan Siewert? The 'total unknown' Borussia Dortmund No.2 replacing Wagner
Next article:
AFC Asian Cup 2019: United Arab Emirates enter quarterfinals after emphatic victory in extra time
Next article:
Uno-playing 'hooligan' Pogba apologises to train passengers - and goes unrecognised!
Close