Eze, Benrahma and Samba headline PFA Championship Team of the Year

Leeds United dominate the XI, with the African trio making the cut as well as West Brom’s Romaine Sawyers

Former Queens Park forward Eberechi Eze, Brice Samba, Said Benrahma are the only Africans in PFA Championship Team of the Year dominated by .

Eze was named in a three-man midfield that parades Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips and West Bromwich Albion's Romaine Sawyers.



Although the Superhoops finished in distant 13th in the log having accrued 58 points from 46 encounters, the Anglo-Nigerian put up notable performances that saw him account for 13 goals and eight assists.



That saw three awards tumbled for the 22-year-old during ’s end-of-season awards. He scooped the Ray Jones Players' Player of the Year, Junior Hoops Player of the Year, as well as QPR's Supporters' Player of the Year.

Ultimately, that earned him a five-year-deal with Premier League giants plus a call-up to ’s U21 squad.

winger Benrahma joins teammate Olli Watkins and Aleksandar Mitrovic. The international was one of the best performing players for the Bees as they reached the final of the play-off last season.

The 25-year-old bagged 17 goals with nine assists in 43 league games – which included two hat-tricks against and Athletic. He was also crowned Brentford Supporters' Player of the Year and has also been linked with a move to and .

A massive congratulations to these players, for earning a place in the 2020 PFA Championship Team of the Year. #TOTY #PFAawards pic.twitter.com/1DEGUXATbG — Professional Footballers' Association (@PFA) September 8, 2020

Samba is the only player in the selection. Aside playing in all 40 league games, Republic of Congo goalkeeper who joined City Ground from in 2019 put up several strong displays, nevertheless, the Reds stuttered in their ambition to earn a Premier League berth.

He took to social media to express his delight following his selection by the Professional Footballers' Association.

Very honored to be part of this team for my very first season in England 🙌🏾 we go for more 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/L3CxgklmbH — Brice Samba (@samba_brice) September 8, 2020

