EXTRA TIME: Ziyech, Pepe, Duncan join Lionel Messi in Fifa 19 Ultimate Team of the Week

The African trio have been included in a star-studded team for their performances over the weekend

Ajax's Hakim Ziyech, Lille winger Nicolas Pepe and Sassuolo midfielder Alfred Duncan made this week's Fifa 19 Ultimate Team of the Week.

Ziyech and Pepe join Barcelona's Lionel Messi and Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann in the starting XI while Duncan has a spot on the sidelines.

Morrocco creative player Ziyech has an improved overall stat of 86 after scoring a hat-trick in Ajax's 8-0 rout over De Graafschap on Sunday.

The efforts made him the highest goalscorer for Erik ten Hag's team in the Eredivisie this season with 10 goals in 13 outings.

🗣️ It's #TOTW 14 featuring 96 Lionel Messi 🇦🇷, 91 Antoine Griezmann 🇫🇷 & 85 Gabriel Jesus 🇧🇷 #FUT #FIFA19 pic.twitter.com/0H0RhcdkcP — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) December 19, 2018

Pepe who is having an amazing campaign in France received an increased rating of 84.

The Ivorian winger scored the match-winning goal as Lille pipped Nimes to a 3-2 win in the French top-flight.

The goal brought him levelled at the summit of the scorers' chart with PSG's Kylian Mbappe and Nantes' Emiliano Sala on 12 goals.

Meanwhile, Duncan got himself a spot on the bench after capping his fine performance for Sassuolo with an assist in their 2-0 win over Frosinone in Sunday's Serie A fixture. The Ghana international has been rewarded with a rating of 81.