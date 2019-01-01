Women's World Cup
Africa Cup of Nations

EXTRA TIME: Super Eagles tour Ismailia ahead of Afcon

Last updated
Comments()
Getty
The three-time African champions are camped in the Egyptian city before making their 18th appearance in the continental showpiece

After four days of intensive preparation in Egypt, the Super Eagles took a break to explore the city of Ismailia on Friday.

Nigeria started the second phase of their training ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations on Monday after playing a goalless draw against Zimbabwe last Saturday.

Before facing Senegal on Sunday in their last friendly fixture, Gernot Rohr’s men cruised on the Suez Canal to cool off.

Editors' Picks

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

TOURING Ismaïlia in EGYPT.🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 📷📷 @omeruo

A post shared by ogu30 (@ogu30) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

🇳🇬🦅

A post shared by paul ebere (@paulebere) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Work and cruise 🚢 #soarsupereagles #totalafcon2019 #totalafcon2019

Article continues below

A post shared by Nigeria Super Eagles (@ng_supereagles) on

The Super Eagles are in Group B of the biennial tournament and they will begin their campaign against Burundi on June 22.

They will round up their group outings against Guinea on June 26 and Madagascar on June 30.

Close