EXTRA TIME: Samuel Eto'o hails Ajax's Andre Onana after Dutch Cup triumph

The Samuel Eto'o Academy product lifted his maiden title with the Dutch Eredivisie leaders on Sunday

Four-time African Footballer of the Year and ex- international Samuel Eto'o has congratulated his compatriot, goalkeeper Andre Onana for winning the 2018-19 Dutch Cup with .

Onana kept a clean sheet as Erik ten Hag's men cruised to a 4-0 victory over Willem II on Sunday, ending a five-year trophy drought.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper started his career at the Samuel Eto'o Academy in Douala before joining at the age of 13 in 2010.

After developing his game in Catalonia, Onana joined Ajax in 2015 and Eto'o is pleased with the latest achievement of his academy product in the .

"Congratulations champion Andre Onana," Eto'o wrote on Instagram.

Onana will hope to replicate his fine form between the sticks when Cameroon begin their title defence at the 2019 in .

The Indomitable Lions have been paired against Guinea-Bissau, Benin and in Group F.