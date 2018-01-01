EXTRA TIME: Odion Ighalo shows off multi-million naira mansion in Lagos

The Nigerian forward has proved his taste for luxury with his new residence in the Southwestern part of Nigeria

Changchun Yatai star Odion Ighalo flaunted his multi-million naira residence in Lekki, Lagos State.

The 29-year-old shook off the disappointment of his club's relegation to the Chinese League One with a state-of-the-art mansion he calls 'Ighalo residence'; an edifice equipped with a swimming pool, a gym and a mini-football pitch.

Last year, the former Watford player launched an orphanage home in the same city that has helped to cater for the less privileged.

On the field of play, the Nigeria international was in his best goalscoring form this year in the Chinese Super League scoring 21 goals in 28 matches that made him the second highest goalscorer in the 2018 Chinese top-flight season.

However, his proficiency in front of goal could not help his side stay afloat and there has been questions regarding his future in China.