EXTRA TIME: Nigerian students in Egypt turn up for Super Eagles training
Getty
A host of Nigerian students in Egypt turned out to watch and cheer the Super Eagles during their training session in Alexandria ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).
With less than two days to the commencement of the biennial tournament, Gernot Rohr’s men welcomed Nigerians studying at the Arab Academy to Tuesday’s training session.
Nigeria will begin their Afcon campaign against Burundi at the Alexandria Stadium on June 22 and the students have assured the team of unflinching support during their group outings.