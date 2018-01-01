Live Scores
African All Stars

EXTRA TIME: Nigeria forward Obinna Nsofor granted Italian citizenship

Last updated
Comments()
Getty Image
The 31-year-old who played for the Super Eagles on the international stage has become an Italian citizen

Former Nigeria international Obinna Nsofor has taken to social media to celebrate his confirmation as an Italian citizen.

The former Lokomotiv Moscow and Inter Milan forward flaunted images of his newly-received passport that grants him free movement around Italy and other European countries without a visa.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I want to thank God almighty for doing this for me 🙏🏾 thank you Jesus for loving me so well🙏🏾 I also want to appreciate everyone that has help me in one way or the other to achieve this, I’m grateful, and to my lovely queen @anastasija_radi thank you always for making me smile, I love you ❤️ io sono italiano 🇮🇹 #ovnitaliano #thanks #grateful #italiancitizen #blessed #ovn18

Article continues below

Editors' Picks

A post shared by Victor Obinna Nsofor (@victorobinna_official) on

Nsofor started his professional career at Chievo and enjoyed success with the Nigeria youth teams at the U20 and U23 levels before moving to the Super Eagles where he scored 12 goals in 44 appearances.

The former West Ham United player had a brief stint in the South African top-flight with Cape Town City that was reportedly cut short by his unconvincing return of just a goal in 13 matches

Next article:
Liverpool can't be judged just on trophies – Klopp responds to Mourinho
Next article:
Marcelo: Real Madrid miss 'best in the world' Ronaldo
Next article:
Ronaldo right about Juventus team spirit – Allegri
Next article:
'I'm not the pope of football tactics!' - Klopp refuses to criticise Man Utd's playing style
Next article:
Southampton's Hasenhuttl sends fans free drinks ahead of Arsenal clash
Close