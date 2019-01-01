EXTRA TIME: Nigeria captain John Obi Mikel flaunts trophy cabinet

The 32-year-old is hungry for more silverware with the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in sight

international John Obi Mikel shared the space in his trophy cabinet as he eyes his second title in .

The former star has enjoyed an illustrious career, winning various titles and individual awards, including the African Young Player twice, and the Goal Nigeria Player of the Year in 2013.

Following his return to in January, Mikel's contributions were not enough to secure a playoff spot for , as they finished seventh in the Championship table.

After a lengthy absence from international duty, the 32-year-old has been included in Gernot Rohr's 25-man provisional squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

He has now shifted his focus to winning a second Afcon title with the Super Eagles after their last successful outing in 2013.

Nigeria will kick-off campaign for their fourth continental glory in Group B against Burundi on June 22 before playing against Guinea and Madagascar, on June 26 and 30, respectively.