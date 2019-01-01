EXTRA TIME: How Africa reacted to Ivory Coast beating Bafana Bafana

The Elephants won their first ever match against the South Africans, and the victory came when it counted the most

Bafana Bafana had a good record against in the past, but that didn't matter when the latter international team won 1-0 at Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo on Monday afternoon.

The South Africans paid Ivory Coast too much respect for over an hour, employing a very defensive approach and hardly expressed their forward playing abilities.

In this Twitter reaction piece, we first bring you social media posts of how excited the South African football fraternity were before the game. We have videos of the changerooms and the national team. We also take a look at 's superfan Botha Msila getting ready for the match.

During the game, the highlight for Bafana was when their keeper Ronwen Williams made an outstanding save to stop Jonathan Kodjia's point-blank strike in the first half. Twitter fans went on to congratulate coach Stuart Baxter for bravely starting Williams ahead of Darren Keet.

However, when presented with another opportunity, Kodjia didn't mess around in the 64th minute. The complaints started to flow in by frustrated South African followers.

At the same time, Ivory Coast and neutral fans started to praise one of the tournament's favourites. They were also amazed that Wilfried Zaha didn't start the game, pointing at CIV's strength in depth.

You can follow all the reactions below:

Today while u are starting AFCON 2019 journey carrying dreams of millions of football loving South Africans&thousands of stakeholders of our game on your shoulders rest assured that all our prayers are with u as we have trust,confidence&believe that u will make country proud..... pic.twitter.com/g7HG2TGobd — MICHOcoach-WOLF OF SERBIA (@michocoach) June 24, 2019

From Rocklands in Mangaung to Cairo, get a seat & rub shoulders.. Who said it was impossible? He is Botha Maila... I’m proud of this chap! https://t.co/Iw91MXCeck — Thato Matuka (@thatomatuka) June 24, 2019

Let’s Go #BafanaBafana 🤗🤗

I have a good feeling about this squad 👊🏻 — Amanda toki Dlamini (@Amanda_Dlamini9) June 24, 2019

Thank you for @KalushaPBwalya for being a servant of the game! Our brother @MsilaBotha has access to all the games now. #PlayYourPart

His journey continues #Afcon2019 pic.twitter.com/C159F7g9JP — Mazola J. Molefe (@superjourno) June 24, 2019

What a save Williams 👏👏🇿🇦 #AFCON2019 — Janine Van Wyk (@Janinevanwyk5) June 24, 2019

Stuart Baxter vindicated in his selection of Williams ahead of Keet.



Any doubts still? — Chad Klate (@CKlatey) June 24, 2019

Ronnie you beauty!!!! What a save! — Michael Morton (@MMORTON6) June 24, 2019

Great effort from Pepe. Crossbar from a freekick, and that was inches away. Nearly a beauty. — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) June 24, 2019

#Bafana come close. Lovely dink from Hlanti, Tyson not too far away.



Better from them, very structured so far. — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) June 24, 2019

Good thing I brought my high high pills to work today, all of a sudden I'm sweating for no particular reason........ @BafanaBafana #AFCON2019 — Mninawa Ntloko (@ntlokom) June 24, 2019

65 minutes in and the Bafana defence is breached, Kodjia giving #CIV the lead in their #AFCON2019 opener #ssfootball — Julia Stuart (@JuliaStuart_SA) June 24, 2019

Kodjia puts Cote Di" Ivore ahead after a counter that left Furman out of position — Marks Maponyane (@MarksMaponyane) June 24, 2019

Nice cross from Gradel to Kodjia. 1-0 to #cotedivoire — James Nalton (@JDNalton) June 24, 2019

That's what happens when you use brains not energy and too much power



Get in, Kodjia opens the scores for Ivory Coast



Ivory Coast 1-0 @BafanaBafana #AFCON2019 — Collins Kasembeli (@kasembeli_afc) June 24, 2019

Fvck sake we 1-0 down & Ivory Coast brings on #WilfredZaha aswell 😒🙆🏽‍♂️ but cmon #BafanaBafana ✊🏾 #AFCON2019 — Jade/SpursInUCLFinal (@Simons_spurs) June 24, 2019

Bafana are now intimidated by these Ivory Coast guys. — Let’s talk about Six, Baby (@_Dubani) June 24, 2019

Not a tough Ivory Coast side at all, but I'm still trying to understand our game plan #TotalAFCON2019 we should still win here despite being 1-0 down pic.twitter.com/HsdW54vJNM — Thulani Thuswa (@ThulaniThuswa) June 24, 2019

Zaha finally on for Ivory Coast



They ended up at a good price before they took the lead



They should be starting Pepe and Zaha — Matt (@Mattlfc66) June 24, 2019

Honestly thought Ivory Coast would play better than this. Should be leading by 3 now — Yaya (@peaches_jen) June 24, 2019

Franck Kessie (Ivory Coast) attempted to pick out a free teammate inside the box, but Ronwen Williams comes off the line to clear the ball away #AFCONikoKBC — Mr waddis The Brand (@kipronoenock) June 24, 2019

I can already see it.." must get a goalless draw against Ivory Coast and we must beat Namibia 4-0 or more if we want to go through..", Babena Babena disappointing us again..I NYUIT!!



#AFCON2019 — MIHI🙏🙏 (@theonlysphe_sa) June 24, 2019

Five minutes left still #IvoryCoast 1-0 #SouthAfrica @BafanaBafana holding their own at the moment buy can't find the final ball #AFCON2019 #BBCAFCON — Nick Cavell BBC Africa (@BBC_NickCavell) June 24, 2019

One of the better Bafana performances I have seen- considering the madness of Ivory Coast ( Nicholas Pepe, Seri, Aurier Baily(questionable) and Zaha who they brought on in the 60th just to flex... — Benji Hartman (@benji7611) June 24, 2019