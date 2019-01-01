Women's World Cup
Africa Cup of Nations

EXTRA TIME: How Africa reacted to Ivory Coast beating Bafana Bafana

Comments()
Getty Images
The Elephants won their first ever match against the South Africans, and the victory came when it counted the most

Bafana Bafana had a good record against Ivory Coast in the past, but that didn't matter when the latter international team won 1-0 at Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo on Monday afternoon.

The South Africans paid Ivory Coast too much respect for over an hour, employing a very defensive approach and hardly expressed their forward playing abilities.

In this Twitter reaction piece, we first bring you social media posts of how excited the South African football fraternity were before the game. We have videos of the changerooms and the national team. We also take a look at South Africa's superfan Botha Msila getting ready for the match.

Editors' Picks

During the game, the highlight for Bafana was when their keeper Ronwen Williams made an outstanding save to stop Jonathan Kodjia's point-blank strike in the first half. Twitter fans went on to congratulate coach Stuart Baxter for bravely starting Williams ahead of Darren Keet.

However, when presented with another opportunity, Kodjia didn't mess around in the 64th minute. The complaints started to flow in by frustrated South African followers.

At the same time, Ivory Coast and neutral fans started to praise one of the tournament's favourites. They were also amazed that Wilfried Zaha didn't start the game, pointing at CIV's strength in depth.

You can follow all the reactions below:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Article continues below

 

 

 

Close