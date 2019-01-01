EXTRA TIME: Hat-trick hero Youssef En-Nesyri makes Fifa 19 Team of the Week reserves
Leganes striker Youssef En-Nesyri has been handed a spot in the reserves of the Fifa 19 Team of the Week.
En-Nesyri inspired Leganes to a 3-0 victory over Real Betis on Sunday with a hat-trick that took his tally to eight goals in 20 La Liga matches this term.
The efforts were not enough to earn the 21-year-old a spot alongside Manchester City's Raheem Sterling and AS Roma's Edin Dzeko in the starting XI but got him an improved overall rating of 79.
First IF for @Casemiro ,SIF @sterling7 moves to LW and SIF @paulpogba proving his Headliner status! #FUT #TOTW pic.twitter.com/QO7icibBbp— EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) February 13, 2019
Compatriot Younes Belhanda who scored a brace in Galatasaray's 3-1 win over Trabzonspor on Sunday got rewarded with a place on the bench and an increased rating of 83.