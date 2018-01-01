Live Scores
EXTRA TIME: Former Fenerbahce striker Emmanuel Emenike to build hospital in Nigeria

The former Nigeria international has revealed plans to build an international clinic in his home country

Former Fenerbahce and West Ham United forward Emmanuel Emenike has revealed architectural designs for the construction of his hospital in Nigeria.

The 31-year-old captioned the images of the new project on social media as "Emmanuel Emenike International Hospital".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

EMMANUEL EMENIKE INTERNATIONAL HOSPITAL COMING SOON

Emenike called time on his international career in October 2015 after helping the Super Eagles to their third Africa Cup of Nations title in 2013 as the tournament's top scorer with four goals.

The former Spartak Moscow star is yet to play a football match in 2018.

