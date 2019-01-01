EXTRA TIME: Celebrity support pours in for Ghana as Afcon 2019 opener beckons
As kick-off time for Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) opener against Benin draws closer, the support for the team keeps rising.
On the quest to rule the continent for the first time in 37 years, the Black Stars are enjoying undoubtedly their biggest support since their quarter-final run at the 2010 Fifa World Cup in South Africa.
Ahead of the 18:00 GMT kick-off at Egypt's Ismailia Stadium, many have taken to social media to throw their weight behind James Appiah's outfit.
Below are some well-wishes from some Ghanaian icons including Chelsea legend Michael Essien, music sensation Sarkodie and celebrated actress Joselyn Dumas.
It’s our turn and yes, we are ready!! #BlackStars #TotalAFCON2019 #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/G69myqBTZ2— Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) June 25, 2019
Good luck #BlackStars in your quest to win #Afcon2019. Wishing you all the best and make #Ghana proud. ⚽️⚽️🇬🇭🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/t9zJfEL5ct— Michael Essien® (@MichaelEssien) June 25, 2019
#BlackStars Team Coordinator Stephen Appiah has a message for all of us. 😎#GoGhana #TotalAFCON2019 #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/FeoxiQL3MO— Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) June 25, 2019
GHANA 🇬🇭... LET’S G⚽️!!! 💪🏾— JOSELYN DUMAS® (@Joselyn_Dumas) June 25, 2019
Good luck to the entire team, go for the kill, you have my support #BlackStars #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/8nMyPDD70O— Ebenezer Ofori (@Ebenezer_ofori8) June 25, 2019
Success Gents 🙏🇬🇭⚽️✅❤️#BringingThetrophyhome👍🏆#Journeystarttoday pic.twitter.com/rcdRFr83eU— lion 16 (@fataud1) June 25, 2019
Anyways...good luck black stars, make this sad country proud.— Yvonne Nelson (@yvonnenelsongh) June 25, 2019
Red Yellow Green & Black Star 🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭 #TeamGhana 🇬🇭— Miss. Federer (@Bridget_Otoo) June 25, 2019
It time to make the nation proud and l know you guys can do it. Good luck guys. God be with u all #BLACKSTARS #Afcon19 🙏🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/cSzZYZvWGO— Bernard Tekpetey (@BTekpetey32) June 25, 2019
Wishing my brothers all the best 🙏🏾🙌🏾 #BlackStars2019 #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/KlYZTQghRn— Jeffrey Schlupp (@Jeffrey_Schlupp) June 25, 2019
🇬🇭— Sarkodie (@sarkodie) June 25, 2019
Good luck guys🙏wishing you all the best in today’s game 🙏💪 let’s go Ghana 🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/p23D63hgPs— Emmanuel Boateng (@EmmanuelBoaten8) June 25, 2019
The only time I watch football is when ManU or Ghana black stars are playing. Today blackstars I beg you with allll my wigs, don’t disappoint wai.— efiaodo (@efiaodo1) June 25, 2019
It's PARTEY time! 🎉— LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) June 25, 2019
🇬🇭 @thomaspartey22 🇬🇭#AFCON19 pic.twitter.com/lbBfaLDJqX
Good luck #BlackStars of ghana in their quest to win #Afcon2019 . Wishing them all the best and make 🇬🇭 proud. ⚽️⚽️🇬🇭🇬🇭 @ghanafaofficial @Asabob20 @babarahmangh @AyewAndre @ASAMOAH_GYAN3 @jordan_ayew9 @Jomens25— David Addy (@davidaddy60) June 25, 2019