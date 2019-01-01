EXTRA TIME: Aubameyang, Zaha & Iwobi turn up at NBA London game

The African trio linked up with other Premier League stars to enjoy the annual basketball action at the O2 Arena

Arsenal stars Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alex Iwobi and Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha were in attendance for Thursday’s NBA fixture between New York Knicks and Washington Wizards.

Before this weekend’s league action, the African stars took a break to enjoy the thrilling game that ended 101-100 in favour of Washington Wizards.

Aside from the football stars' presence, the continent was well represented on court with DR Congo’s Emmanuel Mudiay scoring the highest points [25] for the Knicks during the game, one short of Bradley Beal who led Wizards to victory.