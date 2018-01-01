EXTRA TIME: Ahmed Musa joins campaign against drug abuse in Nigeria

The Super Eagles talisman is aware of the menace affecting young individuals and has lent his voice in tackling it

Al Nassr striker Ahmed Musa has joined the campaign against drug and substance abuse in Nigeria.

The former Leicester City and CSKA Moscow star took to social media to make an action call to end the epidemic.

"Let fight this together and say no to drugs," Musa tweeted.

Earlier this year, there was report that three million bottles of cough syrup are consumed every day in just two northern states in Nigeria.

The revelation led the federal government to ban the importation and manufacture of the product.

And Musa, displeased by the continuous abuse, has condemned the act with a sensitisation video featuring three youths speaking in local dialect, Hausa - a dominant language in the northern part of the country where he hails from.

Back in June before the 2018 Fifa World Cup, the 25-year-old voiced out his concern regarding the fast-rising social problem among youths across the country.

At every stage of your lives, you have the ability to make a choice. Refuse the pressure, make the decision to SAY NO TO DRUGS. pic.twitter.com/DuuHEnPG6n Article continues below — AhmedMusa718 (@Ahmedmusa718) June 5, 2018

Musa had a memorable year with Nigeria, scoring two of the country's three goals at the Russia 2018 World Cup before their group stage exit.

Ahead of the 2018-19 campaign, he moved to the Saudi Arabian top-flight in August after struggling for regular playing time at Leicester which necessitated a memorable return to CSKA Moscow on loan for the second half of last season.

So far this term, the Super Eagles forward has bagged five goals in 14 league appearances for Al Nassr who are second in the Saudi Professional League log.