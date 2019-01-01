Explained: Why Son Heung-min isn't playing against Ajax for Spurs

Like Harry Kane, the South Korea star is unable to tackle the Eredivisie club in the Champions League semi-final first leg

host Ajax on Tuesday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium without Harry Kane, but they are also bereft of Son Heung-min.

The international, who helped his country to success earlier in the year, has played a tremendous role in replacing the man when absent, best exemplified during the 4-3 defeat against in the quarter-final second leg.

Although Spurs lost that match, they progress dramatically on the away goals rule, with the platform for their victory laid by the 26-year-old former Hamburg and man, who scored two first-half goals at the Etihad Stadium, having netted the winner in London a week previous.

He was, however, booked in that encounter, in which he became the top scoring Asian player in Champions League history. After being cautioned against and in the group stages, that meant that he was handed an automatic one-match ban.

Frustratingly for Son, had he not been shown a yellow card, UEFA’s amnesty would have kicked in and his previous two bookings would have been scrubbed from the record.

Dimitar Berbatov is one man who believes that the absence of the forward will be a major blow for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

“They are all heroes of course but one man who always helps us is Son Heung-min and I don't have the words to describe what he's doing for Spurs at the moment,” he told Betfair.

“It's all happening for him. He scores unbelievable goals and at the end of the City game was doing some pretty decent defending too! He is going to be a major miss for Spurs in that first leg against .”

Son, however, is confident his team-mates will get the job done.

"I try to be positive but missing this semi-final makes me so sad, so disappointed," he told Sky Sports.

"I'm a very positive guy, I'm very comfortable with the lads so I'll probably be more nervous watching in the stands than when I play.

"But I trust my team, I trust my players, I trust this stadium so I'm not worried about it."

The good news for Tottenham is that they will have the attacker back for the second leg, as his suspension only covers one match.

Son has been a consistent performer across all competitions this season, scoring 20 goals and grabbing 10 further assists in 45 outings for the north London side.

He has, however, reserved his best for the knockout rounds, scoring four goals in the four matches he has played.

With Kane sidelined for next week’s return leg in Amsterdam, he is sure to have a major role to play in the tie.