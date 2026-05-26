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Exclusive: Naomi Girma opens up on USWNT culture, Alex Morgan's mentorship & fighting for mental health in soccer

Exclusive
N. Girma
A. Morgan
Chelsea FC Women
WSL
San Diego Wave FC
NWSL
USA

US Women's National Team and Chelsea defender Naomi Girma sat down with the Soccer Girl Podcast to discuss the pressures of elite football, the evolution of the women's game and the deeply personal motivation behind her mental health advocacy.

As an advocate for mental health, Girma also spoke about how she handles pressure and failure, as well as her role in Common Goal's Create the Space initiative.

Her relationship with Common Goal also includes giving back through football by taking the 1% pledge. Now, she is encouraging others to join her through World Football Giving Day, a global giving day for football that takes place on May 26.

Girma also discussed Alex Morgan's leadership and how Emma Hayes has positively impacted the team's mental health by setting clear expectations for team culture and focusing on the players' health, recovery and training load through a "female lens".

Find out more about World Football Giving Day: www.worldfootballgivingday.org

Visit Common Goal for more on Create the Space, an initiative designed to support teams and organizations in becoming communities of care.

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