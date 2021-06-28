Exclusive: Fatau Dauda wary of African Super League plans

The former Ghana and Orlando Pirates stopper has told Goal of his concerns about Patrice Motsepe’s plan

Fatau Dauda is cautiously optimistic about plans to introduce an African Super League, but only if it is for the benefit of African club sides.

The former Ghana and Orlando Pirates stopper has a unique perspective on the continent’s game, having played in many of Africa’s biggest nations, but remains unclear as to how a Super League will work in the African game.

For Dauda, it’s not yet clear how any Super League would benefit Africa’s top sides, nor how it could be executed considering the disparities in finances and ownership of continental clubs.

“I’ve played most of my football in Africa, on the continent—in South Africa, in Nigeria, in Ghana,” Dauda told Goal, “and with the Super League, I don’t know how they are going to do it.

“We are all affiliated to Fifa, and all affiliated to Caf, but the teams and the clubs will wait to see how it will go, and whether it will favour clubs or not.

“That one is above me as a player, so we will see what happens.”

As well as his current employers—GPL side Legon Cities—Dauda has also represented Ghanaian heavyweights Ashanti Gold, PSL side Chippa United and Orlando Pirates, as well as Nigerian giants Enyimba.

He believes that disparate financial situations across Africa may complicate the implementation and competitiveness of a Super League.

“We have big teams in Africa, and in Ghana—Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko, my team [Legon Cities] as well, so we’ll see how it will go and how it will help the clubs individually.

“Especially in Ghana, we’ll see,” he added. “Individually I train very well, I try my best to ensure we do well with our teams, but it’s not easy. 80 or 90 percent of clubs in Ghana are owned individually, which is difficult financially, compared to Nigeria.

“It’s very different to Nigeria where 90 percent of the clubs are being financed by the government so you can see the difference,” Dauda concluded. “About the Super League, let’s see what’s going to happen, how Caf will bring it on board, and how it will help the clubs.”

Despite the failure of the European Super League, new Caf president Patrice Motsepe has given the green light for the introduction of the African version.

"We are assessing and in preliminary discussions to start an inclusive and broadly supported and beneficial Caf African Super League," he said in a statement, as quoted by Reuters.

"We have been following the attempts by some top European clubs to form a Euro Super League and will learn from their experience and pitfalls."