'Exciting time to be an Arsenal player' - Aubameyang in contract hint but refuses to confirm if he's staying

The Gabonese frontman helped the Gunners to another piece of silverware at Wembley Stadium, but remained coy on his future afterwards

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang remains non-committal on a contract extension at , with the Gabonese striker once again seeking to avoid questions on his future after netting a match-winning penalty in the Community Shield.

He told BT Sport when informed that all of the club’s supporters are waiting on an update: “Yeah I know. We're going to see in these [coming] days. Today we take the trophy.”

Aubameyang further underlined his value to the Gunners cause at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

He has been enjoying a purple patch at the home of English football, and saw that run continue in a meeting with Premier League champions .

Having inspired Arsenal to glory in 2019-20 with braces in the semi-finals and final of that competition, the 31-year-old hit the back of the net once again versus the Reds.

His stunning first-half strike broke the deadlock in what is the traditional curtain-raiser to a new season.

Takumi Minamino stepped off the bench to restore parity for Liverpool, sending the game to spot kicks.

Rhian Brewster blazed over the top for Jurgen Klopp’s side, presenting Aubameyang with a chance to secure another piece of silverware.

He lifted the Community Shield as Arsenal captain, but uncertainty continues to reign when it comes to his future.

He is yet to extend his terms in north London beyond the summer of 2021, despite regular claims from those at Emirates Stadium that an agreement is close.

For now, Aubameyang is enjoying the renaissance being enjoyed by the Gunners under Mikel Arteta.

He added: “We are improving and there's still work to do but it's a really happy and exciting time to be an Arsenal player.”

Aubameyang has seen a move mooted as he mulls over his options, with his stunning strike rate making him of obvious appeal to leading sides around the world.

It is not the only one to have sparked transfer talk, though, with Ainsley Maitland-Niles another seeing his Arsenal future called into question.

He has been linked with the likes of and Newcastle, but the versatile 23-year-old is another playing his cards close to his chest.

The Gunners academy graduate said when quizzed on his plans: “I'm an Arsenal player until I'm told otherwise. My heart's in the club and whilst I'm here I'm going to give 100 per cent all of the time.”