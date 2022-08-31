Ex-NFL star Tim Tebow invests in USL expansion club

Tim Tebow is part of an ownership group planning a new franchise within the United Soccer League in Jacksonville.

New franchise planned in Northeast Florida

Tebow part of ownership group

Aiming to launch in 2025

WHAT HAPPENED? The USL has announced that a Jacksonville-based group of investors, JAXUSL, including former NFL star Tebow have acquired the rights to an expansion franchise. The new club will feature a men's and women's team and aims to begin playing in 2025.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The new club would be Jacksonville's first franchise in a professional league since 2017. The plan is to develop a 15,000-capacity stadium and world-class training facility in Florida in time for the team to kick off in the second-tier pro league in 2025.

IN ONE PHOTO:

Tebow is switching his focus from NFL to professional soccer.

Getty

WHAT THEY SAID: "This is a fantastic and exciting development for our community here on the First Coast," said Tebow in a statement. "I’m thrilled to be part of the new ownership group that seeks to bring some incredible pro teams and world-class facilities to our area that will be accessible to the whole community."

WHAT NEXT FOR THE FRANCHISE? Plans are already underway to develop the club's brand. Fans are being invited to community consultations and a naming competition. A season ticket deposit can also be secured for $25 from the club's official website.