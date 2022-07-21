Ex-Man Utd starlet Ravel Morrison reunites with Rooney as D.C. United sign midfielder on free transfer

The Englishman has followed his former team-mate to MLS after also working under him at Derby County in 2021-22

Former Manchester United starlet Ravel Morrison has reunited with Wayne Rooney once again, with D.C. United confirming the capture of the midfielder on a free transfer. His deal will run through 2023 with an option to extend to 2024. The two men were once team-mates at Old Trafford, while Morrison also played under Rooney at Derby County last season.

Morrison was released by the Rams at the end of his contract, but has now followed his last manager to Audi Field. Rooney stepped into the dugout at D.C. United on July 12, having also played for the MLS franchise at the end of his career, and has since been busy working on recruitment to take the club to the next level.

What have D.C. United said about Morrison's transfer?

D.C. United's president of soccer operations, Dave Kasper, has said of Morrison's arrival: "Wayne worked closely with Ravel during his time as manager of Derby County.

“Ravel is an incredible talent and his ability to create and score goals is impressive. He has played at the highest levels during his career and his vision, creativity and ability on the ball will be a huge asset for us."

Lucy Rushton, the club's general manager, added: "Ravel is a dynamic and exciting player who has experience performing at the elite levels in Europe and Mexico.

“He is a top-class midfielder with excellent technical ability and positional versatility. His game intelligence and all-round attacking ability allow him to fit perfectly in the system and style that Wayne wants to play.

"We look forward to integrating him with the roster and having him contribute on the field as soon as possible.”

Morrison's rollercoaster career continues

D.C. United are the 13th club that Morrison has played for across his 12-year career, which began with a failed stint at Old Trafford between 2010 and 2012.

The 29-year-old has also turned out in the Premier League for West Ham and Sheffield United, while spending four years on Lazio's books in Italy between 2015-19.

Morrison impressed for Derby last term despite their relegation from the Championship, recording four goals and four assists in 36 appearances.

The start of Rooney's overhaul

GOAL's American soccer correspondent Ryan Tolmich writes...

Morrison is a risk worth taking for D.C. United, who have officially begun the team's overhaul under Rooney.

That overhaul began with the deal to send Julian Gressel to Vancouver and is continuing with the signing of Morrison, who rejoins a familiar face in Rooney.

Morrison's career has been up and down, to put it lightly, but he did well enough under Rooney at Derby as he now looks to find some sort of stability under the former Man Utd star.

Under Rooney, D.C. is expected to play in a 4-2-3-1 system, with Morrison joining a midfield group that includes Russell Canouse, Chris Durkin and Moses Nyeman.

Initially reported to be a Designated Player, Morrison instead arrives on a more affordable contract, with All-Star Taxi Fountas the team's only DP player as things stand.

That means Rooney and D.C. have plenty of wiggle room to upgrade the roster if ownership are willing to spend.

Jesse Lingard has been linked and the allure of playing for Rooney will certainly appeal to several players looking to make the move to MLS.

With D.C. sitting dead last in the Eastern Conference, they'll need any new signings to be true difference makers if they hope to salvage their season.

That includes the mercurial Morrison, who certainly has the quality to make his mark on MLS and perhaps even stay a while if things can go to plan.