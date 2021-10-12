Ex-Man Utd goalkeeper Romero finally finds new club as he joins Serie A side Venezia
James Westwood
Oct 12, 2021 10:10 UTC +00:00
Getty Images
Sergio Romero has finally found a new club as the ex-Manchester United goalkeeper joins Serie A side Venezia on a free transfer.
Romero had been without a club since being released by United at the start of June, having not been offered the chance to extend his stay at Old Trafford.
The 34-year-old fell way down the pecking order at Old Trafford towards the end of his six-year spell in Manchester, but could now get the chance to take in regular minutes with Serie A new boys Venezia.
Editors' Picks
- Foden is not just the future for England and Man City - he is a star right now
- 'Salah and De Bruyne were good enough for Chelsea, but Lukaku wasn't ready' - Inside the Blues' famous loan system
- Ballon d'Or 2021 Power Rankings: Can Benzema or Mbappe push themselves onto the podium?
- 'I lent Brooklyn Beckham my shin pads' - Former Arsenal academy star Anthony on the Gunners' golden generation
What's been said?
The Italian outfit have confirmed Romero's arrival in an official statement, which reads: "Venezia FC is pleased to announce the signing of Argentine goalkeeper Sergio Romero, 34, on a free transfer.
"Welcome, Sergio."
More to follow