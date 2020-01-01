'Every team would like Leroy Sane' - Bayern Munich chief Hainer praises Manchester City star

The Germany international has been linked with a switch to the Bundesliga giants for much of the past year and the club's president remains an admirer

president Herbert Hainer has underlined his club's interest in Leroy Sane, stating every team in the world would like to have the winger.

international Sane has long been touted as a target for Bayern, with a move thought to be close last August before the 24-year-old suffered anterior cruciate ligament damage during City's Community Shield clash with .

Sane has not played competitively since but Bayern's desire to bring the former man back to the does not appear to have waned.

"Leroy Sane is a good player that every team would like to have," Hainer told BR . "It has been known for a year now that we have been interested. He is still under contract with Man City. We have to see how things develop."

Hainer's predecessor Uli Hoeness expressed hope that the deal can be done last weekend and there has been near constant noise from various prominent Bayern figures over Sane's future.

Not all of those have been positive, however, with former full-back Willy Sagnol expressing unspecified doubts over the character of a player who was surprisingly omitted from Germany's 2018 World Cup squad.

"Leroy Sane is certainly an interesting personality, above all because of his performance on the pitch," Hainer added. "He is also a marketable player, especially for the young demographic."

One player who is certain to arrive at the Allianz Arena for next season is Alexander Nubel, with the goalkeeper's switch from Schalke already sealed.

Nubel will bring fresh competition for long-standing number one Manuel Neuer, who penned a contract extension until 2023 last month. Former Bayern keeper and current board member Oliver Kahn insists this does not mean a loan move is in the offing for the 23-year-old.

"Nobody thinks about a loan here, we are all happy that Alex comes to us," he told Sky90 . "There is nothing better than having two excellent goalkeepers.

"It was a sensible decision at the time, to get Nubel free of charge. It is a path he is taking - to accept the situation with Manuel Neuer and to line up behind Manuel Neuer, in his slipstream. [Nubel is to] gradually become number one."