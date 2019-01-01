'Every team needs a risk taker' - Pogba's ability to 'unlock doors' praised by Irwin

The club legend emphasised the importance of the World Cup winner to the Red Devils as they look to break down other sides

Paul Pogba and his fearlessness are crucial to 's success, insisted former defender Denis Irwin.

Pogba was heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford, and reportedly circling the United star before Monday's transfer deadline.

The Old Trafford side struggled last season as they finished sixth in the Premier League but Pogba led the way - the World Cup winner scoring a team-high 13 goals in the league and 16 across all competitions.

Pogba also supplied nine Premier League assists and Irwin emphasised the importance of the 26-year-old midfielder.

"There's not too many players of Paul's quality," Irwin said. "He's got plenty of players in front of him who have got great pace and I think he's got the understanding of being able to pick a great pass.

"We need consistency out of him sometimes but going forward now and particularly where we've started dominating games he's going to be a big, big player for us.

"I think every team needs a risk taker but I look at him and think he's the one that can unlock doors.

"We've created enough chances to win games so he's going to be vitally important for us."

Pogba and United made a flying start to the season, routing rivals 4-0 in their Premier League opener thanks to a pair of assists from the Frenchman.

However, United have since drawn twice and suffered a shock loss at home to to already be seven points off the pace.

Irwin added: "I understand that we've only picked two points up from three games but it feels like we should have a lot more.

"We might have to accept a little bit of patience and we might not challenge the top two this year but certainly we need to be up there and better than last year."

The French international will miss his nation's upcoming European Championship qualifiers against Albania and Andorra because of an ankle injury .

Manchester United resume their Premier League campaign with a home fixture against after the international break and will be hoping Pogba is fit to play a part.