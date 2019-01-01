Everton unveil 'game-changer' stadium design for Goodison Park successor

The Toffees, whose current home of Goodison Park first opened in 1892, have revealed a striking design for their new home

have unveiled plans for their new stadium in north , with the Toffees claiming that it will deliver a £1billion ($1.25b) boost to the Merseyside region and economy.

The Toffees, whose current home of Goodison Park first opened in 1892, have revealed a striking design for the ground, with planning applications due to be submitted by the close of 2019.

The new stadium, currently unnamed but intended to be located at Bramley-Moore Dock, will include a single-tier stand similar to 's famous 'Yellow Wall', which will house 13,000 home fans, while the design is planned to include future provision for rail seating in addition too.

"The concepts show a stunning brick, steel and glass design which takes its inspiration from the historic maritime and warehouse buildings nearby," the club said in a statement.

"The structure combines the historic and the modern, with the brick base of the stadium incorporating a subtle nod to Goodison Park's famous Archibald Leitch lattice work while the dynamic roof structure made from steel and glass gives the stadium a modern finish."

With the move to Bramley-Moore Dock, have also confirmed that Goodison Park will subsequently be demolished, with the club intending to use the land for community assets, including new housing projects around the area.

"Today marks an incredibly important milestone for us as we seek to build a new stadium which will act as a 'game changer' for the club and our city region," said chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale.

"Our proposed stadium design takes its inspiration from both our city’s maritime history and from our club's rich heritage and traditions."

Goodison Park currently remains the seventh-oldest stadium in the Premier League, and the second oldest in Liverpool behind Anfield.

Everton's new ground will be the latest in a line of new venues in the top flight, joining Hotspur Stadium, London Stadium and the AMEX Stadium as recent additions.

Marco Silva's side are currently preparing to kick-off the season, with an opening weekend trip to on August 10 first on the agenda ahead of their first home game against .