Everton set £7m price tag as Newcastle & Southampton battle for Bolasie

The Toffees wide man is set to leave Goodison Park permanently this summer and is gathering a lot of interest over his signature

are asking for £7 million to sell Yannick Bolasie as a host of clubs, including and , begin talks over a summer transfer, Goal understands.

Turkish clubs and are also battling to secure the DR Congo international, while he is in discussions with side , who look set to qualify for next season's .

Bolasie has not played for since the final game of last term and has had loan spells at in the Championship and at Belgian giants this season.

He made 21 appearances for Villa during the first half of the season, but the change in manager from Steve Bruce to Dean Smith adversely affected his prospects and he joined Anderlecht in January.

His spell at Anderlecht has been a success, though, after four goals and three assists in 15 games demonstrated signs the former star is getting his career back on track after being beset by injuries since a £25 million move to Everton in 2016.

Speaking in late March, Bolasie explained the role striker Romelu Lukaku played his move to Anderlecht and how he was enjoying his time in .

“I have been playing football with a smile and I think that is showing on the field,” Bolasie told the Mirror.

“I definitely made the right decision coming over but it helps when you are scoring goals. It was a bold move and a different challenge but it has worked out well for me so far.

“Rom [Lukaku] had a part to play as well. When I asked him about it, he said ‘Yeah, that is a good fit’ because he knows what type of person I am. He knew I could play attacking football with some very decent technical players at a big club in Belgium.”

Bolasie has made just 29 Premier League appearances for Everton and, with manager Marco Silva struggling to find a place for the winger due to the likes of Richarlison, Bernard, Theo Walcott and Ademola Lookman already being in his squad, is now surplus to requirements.

Everton will hope the funds from selling Bolasie, who has a year remaining on his contract, will help to sign one or both of their loan stars but face difficult negotiations for both defender Kurt Zouma and midfielder Andre Gomes.