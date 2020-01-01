'Even we can beat them' - Leeds man Alioski rubbishes Man Utd form ahead of Arsenal cup clash

The Macedonia international is undaunted by the Gunners' recent win over the Red Devils, boasting that even the Championship leaders could beat them

’s underachieving form this season means that even their old rivals could beat them, according to Whites winger Ezgjan Alioski.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side sit fifth in the Premier League but are still some way off the pace of the top four above them, trailing leaders by 27 points.

They were unable to get the better of on New Year’s Day too, losing 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium to give Mikel Arteta his first win in charge.

The Gunners next host Leeds in the third round on Monday, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side on the path back to a long-awaited top-flight return in the Championship.

Speaking ahead of the encounter, Alioski quipped that their opponents’ achievement against the Red Devils has left them undaunted however, pointing to the latter’s inconclusive form.

"Of course, I saw the result against Manchester United,” the North Macedonia international told a pre-match press conference.

"But this Manchester United from this year, even we can beat them."

Alioski said a return to the Premier League after a 16-year absence would restore Leeds' status as one of 's top clubs and underlined his team-mates' commitment to the philosophy of head coach Bielsa.

The former , and boss has delivered the most attractive football Elland Road has enjoyed since the club was in the , and Alioski attributed the transformation to the 64-year-old.

"If we were in the Premier League, Leeds would be one of the biggest clubs," Alioski said. "The only difference is they [Arsenal] are in the Premier League and we are in the Championship.

"We are going to go there to play this football that Marcelo Bielsa wants. Since he has arrived, Marcelo Bielsa has let Leeds dream again.

"I arrived two-and-a-half years ago. Mostly the same team is here, Marcelo Bielsa kept the same team and everyone can see what Leeds changed and how we improved with him."

Alioski could face off with his former team-mate Eddie Nketiah only days after the latter left Elland Road on Monday after he was recalled by Arsenal halfway through his season-long loan.